Pebbles Childcare and Magic Minders joined forces for last Wednesday’s visit, which included a tour of the club and grounds. Chloe Webster from Pebbles said: “It was a really exciting time for the children as with all of the restrictions over the past 18 months, it really was a chance to fully bring their learning to life again while celebrating an event that is uniting the nation. The children were in awe of the size of the stadium and enjoyed watching the walking football team playing, from the stands, and talking tactics in the changing rooms, before heading out on to the pitch themselves to practise and develop their ball control and score countless goals.”