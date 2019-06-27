Excitement as dolphins spotted off Sussex coast

Video footage captures dolphins swimming off the Sussex coast on Tuesday evening.

Shoreham Port shared the footage on Facebook this morning (June 27).

One of the dolphins spotted off the Sussex coast on Tuesday evening (June 25). Picture: Shoreham Port

A spokesman said: "Take a look at this fantastic video of dolphins enjoying the pressure waves from the bow of our tug boat Adurni, captured by tug master, Darren, earlier this week.

"The dolphins came up to the boat to swim alongside it about 1.5 miles off the coast of Brighton."

Emily Kenneally, communications manager for Shoreham Port, said the team were 'very excited' by the discovery.

She added: "They came right up to the boat. We were not sure how many were there.

"If you would like to learn more about Shoreham Port, next week from July 1-5, we will be offering free boat tours which can be booked via Eventbrite here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/behind-the-scenes-boat-tour-of-shoreham-port-tickets-43384789072."

