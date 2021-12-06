Exploding charger bought in West Sussex sparks warning

The warning follows complaints from a person involving an incident with a MENG NASI WP-025 power bank, purchased from Repair Hub, of 1 North Street. SUS-210612-121721001

Peter Aston, West Sussex Trading Standards Team Manager said: “When the customer left the device to charge, they returned to find it had exploded into pieces and the whole room was filled with smoke.

“This charger is dangerous and potentially lethal and we’re urging any residents who believe they could be in possession of one to stop using it immediately.

“Officers sent the item for examination where it was found to be of unsafe construction and exploded during safety testing.

“This particular power bank is a USB type and has the product number WP-025 2500mAh. If this model is found, return it to the retailer for a refund as soon as possible.”

Power banks are batteries that charge from the mains and can then be used to recharge or run mobile devices on the move.

The product was not marked with any details of the UK importer and investigations are continuing to try and establish the chain of supply to the shop.

Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire & Rescue said: “This power bank can potentially cause burns, electrocution and even house fires – so any short term savings in price could cost so much more in the long run.

“Lives are at risk, so our message is simple – always buy a genuine charger or powerbank, designed by a well-known electrical brand in order to help protect you and your loved ones”.