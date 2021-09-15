Family pays tribute to ‘happy-go-lucky’ teenager who died in East Preston collision

Ryan's family paid tribute following his tragic death

Police said Ryan Alford (Urquhart), 15, was travelling on a green Kawasaki J300 in Station Road on Tuesday, August 31, when it left the road and hit street furniture. He was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

Ryan’s family – mum Kelly, stepdad Sean and 12-year-old sister Chloe – have paid tribute to the ‘cheeky and popular’ teenager.

Kelly said: “Ryan was a lovely young lad, he is going to be missed by so many. “He loved playing Xbox, he was a keen gamer, and socialising with his friends.

“He was very popular. If he wasn’t out with his friends or playing computer games he was probably in bed.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, not at all. It’s still very hard and very raw. Rest in peace Ryan, we love you lots.”

An aspiring builder, Ryan was studying construction at Northbrook College in Worthing. He also loved spending Thursday nights at the youth club at the Woodlands Centre.

Sean added: “Ryan will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts.”

Chloe said: “RIP big brother, I will miss you lots. Gone but not forgotten. Family and friends miss you loads.”

The police investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.