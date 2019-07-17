Feel-good art competition open to all from Worthing to Brighton

Artists are invited to create feel-good pieces for an art competition running across Brighton, Shoreham and Worthing to raise money for Grassroots Suicide Prevention.

Wreck This Art Collective strongly believes in inclusivity, so has opened up the competition to people of all abilities, even those who have never created an artwork before.

Amy Jones, founder of Wreck This Art Collective, and her husband Ben, who helps run the workshops

Amy Jones, founder and workshop leader, said: “Wreck This Art Collective is fundraising for a fantastic, hardworking and vitally important charity known as Grassroots Suicide Prevention, a cause that is very close to our hearts.

“We have some fabulous prizes available, donated from some wonderful local businesses and artists. The competition entry fee will be being donated directly to the charity to support their cause.”

The collective, which runs arts workshops in Shoreham and Worthing, is looking for original drawings, illustrations, cartoons and paintings that relate to mental health awareness or mindfulness, reflect a positive message, or simply something that makes people happy or feel good.

Amy said: “The competition is for all abilities, including those who are beginners or have not created a piece of artwork before. It is aimed for all to be included, as inclusiveness is a very important part of our mission at Wreck This Art Collective.”

The competition will run until August 6. Entry is £3 minimum donation. Prizes will be awarded in two categories, adults and teenagers aged 13 to 17.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/art-competition-grassroots-suicide-prevention for more information or email info.wreckthisartcollective@gmail.com.