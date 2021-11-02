Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2021 winners announced

Founder Lynzie Crompton thanked Stuart Diver for making the awards and the Ferring Village Facebook group admin team for working hard together to organise the event.

Rassasy Deli & Farm Shop sponsored this year’s festival and acted as the collection point for entries, as well as donations to Ferring Country Centre.

Overall winner was Gourdon the Gardener, with Floozy Bumpkin in second place and Jack Skelington third.

Gourdon the Gardener came first

Floozy Bumpkin was in second place