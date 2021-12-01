Jacobs Steel staff at the Findon Road office with some of the Christmas ornaments

The charity which supports the Findon Valley school plans to provide a green oasis which will enhance the children’s understanding of the importance of caring for the environment, by responding to climate change and offsetting the school’s carbon footprint.

The school’s charity has a number of events planned throughout the school year, particularly over the festive period, with Jacobs Steel as the official sponsor.

The estate agent recently challenged pupils to decorate Christmas tree ornaments.

Children were given two weeks to decorate the ornaments, before the Friends of Vale school presented over 100 entries to staff from Jacobs Steel for judging.

Matt Jacobs, director at Jacobs Steel, said: “We were so impressed with the Christmas decorations – there was so much attention to detail, and some fantastic original designs.

“We are so happy to support the fantastic work the school is doing to enhance the environment.”

A winning tree ornament was selected from each year group, plus 2 highly commended decorations. All the winners received a chocolate selection box.

The winners were:

Early Years - Jai with his fabulous frog

Year 1 – Bryony’s lovely reindeer heart

Year 2 – Jack’s creative gingerbread man

Year 3 – Andalie’s pretty angel

Year 4 – Ellora’s beautiful Christmas Tree

Year 5 – Evangeline’s festive Christmas Tree

Year 6 – Isla’s fantastic snowman complete with snow.

All the winning decorations, plus every competition entry, will be on display on the Jacobs Steel community Christmas tree, outside the Jacobs Steel office in Findon Road from next week.

Jacqui Jenkins, chairperson of Friends of Vale School, said: “The support of Jacobs Steel as the official sponsor of our community based Christmas events is invaluable.

“Their generosity will enable us to operate our popular festive trailer on Monday, December 6, so that we can bring light and music to residents in Findon Valley between 6pm and 8pm, and on Thursday, December 16, we are holding a Carols by Torchlight event in the grounds of the Vale School that is open to everyone.