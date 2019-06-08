Final fundraising push for Worthing dance students to represent country at Dance World Cup

Dance students from across Worthing have been raising funds so they can represent the country at the Dance World Cup in Portugal.

Eighteen students from Glendale Theatre Arts School will be jetting off to Portugal to form part of team England as one of 61 countries competing in the event.

The dancers, aged 13 to 19, have already managed to raise most of the funds, but still need to meet their target of £11,000 to ensure they can fly out and perform between June 28 and July 6.

To help reach their target, the selected squad plus the whole dance school have been involved in fundraising events including an online auction, special fitness classes, raffles, cake sales, a special performance for the school’s Little Stars Academy, as well as bag packing at Morrisons in Worthing.

Mandy Chapman, school principal, said: “I am so proud of everyone involved in helping our squad reach the Dance World Cup finals.

“The honour of being selected is fabulous and all of the students have been working extremely hard. We will be representing team England in a variety of dance genres and dances including solos, trios, quartets, plus small and large groups, so there has been lots of early starts and late nights.

“As a school it’s been great to see everyone get involved and come together, helping support one another and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“We are so thankful for everyone that has already donated either through the various fundraising events we have held and also through sponsorship from local business, it has been much appreciated.

“We now just have a few weeks left for a final push to help us reach our target of £11,000.”

She added, if there any businesses which would be interested in making a financial contribution to help these children achieve this dream, there are still sponsorship opportunities available.

Contact Glendale Theatre Arts on 01903 205525 or email glendaletheatrearts@googlemail.com for more information.