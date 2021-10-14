Moin Ullah, 43, runs the Anaz Indian restaurant and takeaway in Findon Valley.

He said the the huge bill had come completely out of the blue.

“We are a small business that has been running for around 20 years and we have had the same equipment for the last five to ten years so this bill didn’t make sense,” said Mr Ullah.

Moin Ullah, manager of Anaz Restaurant was billed £10,000 for electricity and doesn't understand why it is so much, but after the Herald got involved Moin's bill was dramatically reduced. Pic S Robards.

“It was really hard for me when I saw that bill. It had been affecting me mentally.

“I was not sure how we were supposed to pay it.

“It was very worrying for my business.”

Mr Ullah said that he called the restaurant’s energy provider, E.ON, to enquire about the enormous bill.

Mr Ullah said they reached an agreement whereby Mr Ullah would pay for an engineer to come out to the restaurant in order to investigate.

But he added: “Even though I spoke to them and they said they would send someone out, I still couldn’t sleep.

“So I thought ‘I need to do something else’ – and that’s when I remembered to call the Worthing Herald, to see if perhaps the paper could help us, which it did.

“I am very thankful for that because now I now my business will survive.”.”

A spokesperson for E.ON told the Herald: “We made a mistake when we used an incorrect meter reading to produce Mr Ullah’s bill, which made it significantly more than usual.

“We’ve now spoken to Mr Ullah to apologise and explain that we’ve issued a revised and much lower bill based on an accurate meter reading.