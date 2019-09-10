Findon Sheep Fair 2019 – everything you need to know

The popular sheep fair and village festival returns to Findon this weekend – here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Thousands of people are set to flock to the fair at Nepcote Green in Findon on Saturday (September 14).

The sheep fair has been a staple of the Findon calendar since 1761 and can trace its roots back to a three-day fair in 1261.

The festivities get going on Friday night with a funfair on the green and Barn Dance in the marquee.

But the main affair kicks off on Saturday morning at 10.30am.

Some of the highlights of the day will include a falconry display at 11am, a sheepdog demonstration at 11.30am and 1.30pm, and a Morris Dancing performance at noon and 2.30pm.

Sheep judging will take place throughout the day, with a sheep parade held at 3pm.

The sheep judging competitions were first introduced in 2010 and have been growing ever since, with over 300 entries in all competitions in last year.

The evening will see Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes perform in the marquee for the party on the green.

The ticketed event costs £10.

The fun continues on Sunday, with a bring your own picnic on the green at 1pm.

A Songs of Praise event will be held from 2.45pm, led by the Salvation Army Band and St John the Baptist Church.

Admission to the fair is free but it costs £5 to use the car park.

See the event lineup for the weekend in full here.

