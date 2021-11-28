Fire breaks out at Lancing property

A fire broke out at a property in Lancing on Friday (November 26).

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 10:42 am

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to reports of a fire in a domestic property in Old Salts Farm Road at 7.54pm.

The spokesperson added, “We sent four appliances and were supported by an aerial ladder platform from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire services were called to the scene EMN-180919-092550001

“Firefighters extinguished a small fire in the roof of the property and we left the sce­ne just before 11pm.”

