Fire breaks out at Lancing property
A fire broke out at a property in Lancing on Friday (November 26).
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 10:42 am
A fire broke out at a property in Lancing on Friday (November 26).
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to reports of a fire in a domestic property in Old Salts Farm Road at 7.54pm.
The spokesperson added, “We sent four appliances and were supported by an aerial ladder platform from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
“Firefighters extinguished a small fire in the roof of the property and we left the scene just before 11pm.”