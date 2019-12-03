Fire show, panto characters and stilt walkers thrill crowds at Rustington Christmas fayre

Stilt walkers and a fire eater mingled with the crowds at Rustington Christmas fayre, encouraging people to shop local.

Rustington Parish Council, Rustington Chamber of Trade and Commerce, and Littlehampton District Lions Club helped organise the event on Saturday.

Littlehampton Muscial Comedy Society cast members for Jack and the Beanstalk. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Father Christmas was in the village for the day and made himself at home in his grotto, which was officially opened by some of the cast from Jack and the Beanstalk, Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s production coming to the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton in January.

Justine Richardson, membership secretary at the chamber of trade, said: “There was a children’s fair, the East Preston and Littlehampton fire crews, a stilt walker, juggler, magician and a fire show that finished the day.

“The Littlehampton District Lions Club were collecting for local charities and there were some festive entertainment from Littlehampton Players Operatic Society, Vintage Candy Duo and the Rustington Community Choir.

“Little Angels Ironing and Domestic Cleaning Agency won the Christmas window competition and Curtis Diamond took second place. Cook took the cup again for the fancy dress, they are unbeatable.”

Fire eater Lee Sutton from Poi Passion Circus Acts. Picture: Scott Ramsey