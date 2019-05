Firefighters have attended a small fire at Worthing Crematorium this afternoon (May 21).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one fire engine was called to the Horsham Road building at 1.28pm.

A fire engine

Crews discovered a small fire involving a scissor lift - a trolley used to transport, raise and lower cadavers - inside the crematorium.

The fire was extinguished, but crews remained on the scene as of 2.25pm damping down.

Nobody was hurt during the fire, said the spokesman.