Flower beds replanted in Worthing following vandalism

The plot is opposite Montague Place and right in front of the Worthing Observation Wheel (WOW) and so is one of the first to be seen by people crossing to the prom from the town centre.

Councillor Jim Deen said: “We heard from the Town Centre Initiative (TCI) that there had been vandalism across a number of the beds and as a result, the company managing one of them had decided to hand the plot back to the TCI.

“We’re really keen on this community scheme which has become such a big attraction along the seafront, so we were very happy to be able to take on replanting the bed and to maintain it so that it looks good for the rest of the season.

Councillor Jim Deen and cllrs Rosey Whorlow and Sally Smith replanted the flower beds in Worthing over the weekend. Picture: Worthing Borough Council

“We thought it was appropriate that the main feature plant in the bed should be a lovely red rose.”

Mr Deen and cllrs Rosey Whorlow and Sally Smith replanted the bed over the weekend.