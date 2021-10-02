Former Adur & Worthing cadet among new police recruits

The new recruits were formally sworn in as police officers on September 28 at an attestation ceremony.

Fifty-four of the new recruits have joined through the three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and 18 through the two-year Detective Constable Degree Holder Entry Programme.

The new officers will spend nine weeks training at the county police HQ in Lewes before joining dedicated coaching units in police stations countywide.

Hannah Wheatley. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210210-105349001

Among the new recruits is Hannah Wheatley from Worthing.

Hannah worked as a customer service assistant before joining and was a member of the Adur & Worthing Police Cadets from the age of 14.

She said, “Whilst in the Police Cadets I was so inspired by my leaders when they told us about their work as officers and I knew from day one it was what I wanted to be.

“The feeling of putting on my uniform each week and being part of Sussex Police made me feel so proud. I loved every second of it, and it became some of the best few years of my life. Now, I hope to become a role model in the community and to help in preventing crime. I look forward to going into work every day knowing I could change someone’s life for the better.”

Chief constable Jo Shiner said, “Welcoming new recruits into our policing family is always a highlight for us.

“To welcome such a large cohort this week has been fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to personally address the officers today, and look forward to seeing them progress as they embark upon their training. It’s particularly special this week, as we welcome our new officers, whilst also opening recruitment for their colleagues of the future.

“Policing really is a job like no other, offering the chance to not only change your own life but that of countless others who you support. Every day I am humbled and proud to hear of the incredible achievements of our team and the impact they make on their communities.

“This can’t be underestimated and I am delighted that we are able to grow our team with more police officers, to strengthen our impact by protecting communities, catching criminals and delivering an outstanding service.”

Police and crime commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne said, “Joining new recruits and their families at police officer attestations is one of the highlights of the year for me. Despite all the challenges that policing will throw at them over the years to come it is truly heart-warming to see that people still want to make a difference. Swearing that oath brings unique responsibilities and powers to help their peers make Sussex safer for us all.