Former Littlehampton Natwest building set to become flats

The former Natwest building in Littlehampton High Street is set to become flats.

According to a planning application submitted to Arun District Council by Millpepper, the developers, the ground floor would be turned into retail space with two flats above.

Permission was also sought to add in another floor to create a two-storey, one bedroom home at the top of the building.

According to the planning documents, the developers intended to keep as much of the facade of the building the same as possible. In a letter to the council, the developers said: “This property has a distinctive character which should be respected.”

In 2017, Natwest announced it would be closing the Littlehampton branch, to the dismay and concern of customers in the town.

The bank closed in June last year. The ground floor was formerly used as a banking hall and the upper floors were used for staff facilities and storage.

Millpepper was undertaking a public consultation ahead of a decision by Arun’s planning committee.

Littlehampton Town Council’s Planning and Transportation Committee supported the application at a meeting held on May 28.

Town councillor Derrick Chester also individually voiced his support for the plans.

In a comment submitted to Arun, he said: “It brings back into use a locally listed building and effort has been made to ensure that as much of the wonderful frontage is retained as possible.

“Hopefully the application and successful occupancy will ensure that the most attractive building in Littlehampton High Street will remain maintained and in good condition for years to come.”

