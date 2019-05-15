Former Littlehampton student receives Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award from Prince Edward

Former Littlehampton Academy student Charlie Baker has been to Buckingham Palace to receive his Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award from Prince Edward.

The presentation event was held on Monday in the palace gardens, where Charlie had the opportunity to meet entrepreneur and adventurer Justin Packshaw, the guest speaker.

Entrepreneur and adventurer Justin Packshaw, guest speaker, with Charlie Baker after Prince Edward presented him with his Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award

Charlie completed his Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards while he was a student at The Littlehampton Academy and went on to complete his Gold award after leaving sixth form.

He is currently studying at Point Blank Music School in London for his BA (hons) degree in music production and DJ practice.

Charlie said: “Completing my Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has been a great achievement and has been very inspiring.

“I have enjoyed my voluntary work in the community, learning new skills and meeting new people. The skills which I have learned will help me in many ways in the future.”

Charlie had support from Worthing Scouts, which has been helping young people to complete all levels of the award for a number of years. Leaders encouraging young people to help their community, look after the environment and their own wellbeing, and develop their skills and future prospects.

Charlie went to London with his parents Melanie and Anthony Baker.

Mrs Bakers said: “Charlie had a fantastic day at Buckingham Palace.”

The gold award is the highest level of the programme and can be completed by young people aged 16 and over. During the 12 to 18-month journey, they explore new skills, challenges and opportunities to enhance their knowledge and abilities in five areas, volunteering, physical, skills, expedition and residential activities.

Charlie chose to take on a wide range of interests and pursuits, including swimming coaching for the regional squad at Littlehampton Swimming Club, refurbishing the gardens of a youth hostel in Swanage and completing walking expeditions in the Lake District and Brecon Beacons in Wales.