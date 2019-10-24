Free lunch planned in Shoreham for anyone alone on Christmas Day

A free Christmas lunch will be provided at the Shoreham Centre this December so that no one has to spend Christmas Day alone.

For the fourth year running, staff at the centre in Pond Road will be organising a lunch with all the trimmings.

The Christmas lunches are aimed at elderly people, single parents or anyone keen for some company.

A total of 75 lunches were provided in Shoreham for the event last year, which was described as ‘a very special day’ for guests and volunteers.

Organisers will be doing a call out for donations ahead of the event this year soon.

In the meantime, anyone who wishes to attend the lunch or anyone wanting to volunteer at the event should email info@shorehamcentre.co.uk

A spokesman said in a post on Facebook: “If you are by yourself on Christmas Day and you live in the local area we would like to invite you to our Christmas Day Lunch with all the trimmings here at the Shoreham Centre

“Please contact us or drop into the Shoreham Centre if you wish to join us for lunch so we can give you your ticket or if you would like to help as a volunteer at our Christmas Lunch, please get in touch.

“We are still in the process of identifying the types of public donations we may require and will post again next week.”

