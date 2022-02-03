Seth Wise, 40, has set his sights on conquering the FVD North Pole Marathon this April to raise funds for Love Your Hospital – the dedicated NHS charity for St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital in Shoreham – along with two other charities, Cancer Research UK and Ubuntu Pathways.

Seth, whose wife Verity works as an maternity care assistant at St Richard’s, has organised a 5k Frozen Fun Run at the Goodwood Motor Circuit on February 27 to get the whole community involved in supporting his Arctic adventure.

Seth Wise on the start line at Goodwood Motor Circuit kaKcwPjqim71QuGlquNG

The dad-of-three, who is commercial partnerships director for the Goodwood Estate, said: “I am delighted and terrified in equal measure to confirm that the 17th edition of the North Pole Marathon is well and truly on course to take place on April 10 after being cancelled two years running due to Covid restrictions.

“Ahead of this, the Frozen Fun Run will be a great opportunity to bring local people together safely to challenge themselves and show their support for our incredible local hospitals, especially in view of the unbelievably challenging time NHS staff have continued to face over the course of the pandemic.

“The emphasis really is on fun for all the family with entertainment, music and giveaways on the day.

“It’s open to all abilities whether you run jog, walk or shuffle, come and join us at this iconic track for a great cause!

Seth completing his 26.2 mile marathon run around the Goodwood Motor Circuit in April 2021 as part of his training and fundraising, and was greeted by his two of his three daughters, Primrose and Lettie b8IUQO5bqN37DyH_RuQj

Despite the delays, Seth has continued his gruelling training schedule to keep in peak condition and ready to face extreme sub-zero temperatures to finish 26.2 miles in one of the remotest parts of the planet.

The North Pole Marathon, which first began in 2003, has seen 552 people from more than 55 nations successfully complete the course, and is recognised by Guinness World Records as the Northernmost Marathon on Earth.

Seth said: “This marathon is not run on land, it’s essentially run on a frozen piece of ice constantly shifting position in the high Arctic Ocean.

“I’ve taken on 27 marathons and completed an Ironman Triathlon, but this is completely outside my comfort zone.

Seth's daughters, Primrose and Lettie, and wife, Verity, cheering him on during his 26.2 marathon training day at Goodwood Motor Circuit

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Event organisers provide heated tents every 5km and draft in spotters to scan the horizon during the race in case of approaching polar bears.

Steve Crump, interim director of charities at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Seth is taking part in one of the most unique and challenging marathons on the planet and has continued to train hard despite the disappointment of the event being cancelled.

“The Frozen Fun Run is a wonderful way to not only support Seth in his dedication and personal sacrifice, but also local NHS staff who have gone above and beyond for us, our loved ones and the whole West Sussex community.”

Entry for the Frozen Fun Run is £10 and free for under-13s if accompanied by a paying adult – book at www.goodwood.com/frozenfunrun