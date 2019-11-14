Fundraiser for Shoreham girl recovering from brain surgery

A fundraiser for an eight-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy has received a £1,000 donation.

Evie Orman, from Shoreham, was diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour in April and underwent surgery to have it partially removed.

Members of Lancing Rangers presenting the cheque to Evie Orman's family SUS-191113-090342001

Her family set up the fundraiser Evie’s Dream to help support her through extensive treatment and have been boosted by a £1,000 contribution from Lancing Rangers Football Club.

The Lancing Rangers Through the Decades event at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy on September 28 saw around 300 people come together for a night of hits from the 60s onwards.

There was live music from the band Memphis Sun and DJ Paul Curram, helping to raise a total of £1,600.

A cheque was handed over to Evie’s aunties Jess and Gemma and her grandma, Jo, on Friday.

According to Evie’s Dream’s Facebook page, Evie is set to begin her third round of chemotherapy, with the aim of returning home in time for Christmas.

She was recently able to welcome her new baby brother and even chose his name, Theo, before preparing for the rest of her treatment.

To read more about and donate to Evie’s recovery, visit www.gofundme.com/f/evies-journey