A briefing was held in the i360 tower before fundraisers made the 162m jump

The funds raised will support Care for Veterans, a Worthing-based charity providing care and rehabilitation to ex-service personnel from all over the UK.

Aaron ‘AJ’ Card, an ex-royal engineer from Milton Keynes, was the first to make the 162-metre descent and raised nearly £1,000.

He said: “When I heard about some of the amazing things that Care for Veterans has done for some of its patients, I was blown away and wanted to know what I could do to support.”

“It was good fun, and it was a nice view all the way around Brighton. When I got up to the top, I thought I might be a bit scared, but when I did it, I was fine!

James Bacharew, head of marketing and fundraising at Care for Veterans, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who took part in the event; we hope they can take pride in knowing they are making a difference to veterans who are facing the toughest challenge of their lives.”

Care for Veterans specialises in helping those with an Acquired Brain Injury or a degenerative neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and Parkinson’s. The charity receives no regular Government funding and must raise over £1.5 million each year to maintain its nursing and rehabilitation service.