The family had asked that the community ‘turn out in force’ to pay their respects to Mary along a route that took in some of the key places in the village that were part of her life.

Starting at around 10am today, the procession travelled from North Lane into Henry Avenue, where the Taylor family used to live at No.14. Then it went left into Tennyson Avenue, left again into Chaucer Avenue and left into Milton Avenue, to take it past the first house Mary and Bev rented, No.33 Milton Avenue, on the corner of Milton Avenue and Chaucer Avenue.

The funeral procession passes through The Street as people stand to pay their respects to Mary Taylor

The hearse proceeded back into Henry Avenue to turn right at the mini roundabout into The Street. It headed past The Lamb pub, where Mary met Bev, her husband of 70 years, and on past the shops.

Near the traffic lights, the team from Rustington Museum stood applauding and the hearse then proceeded past Mary’s childhood house, now No.40 Ash Lane, before continuing to Worthing Crematorium.

All along the route, people gathered to pay their respects and to applaud Mary, who passed away on December 27, 2021, aged 91.

Following the family-only service at Worthing Crematorium at 11am, there was a public memorial service at Rustington Parish Church at 1.30pm today.

Mary dedicated many years to raising awareness of Rustington’s long and fascinating history and was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2012. Mary will be remembered for her great service to the village community.