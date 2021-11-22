Game Of Thrones actor taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for Covid
Sam Coleman is being treated in hospital for a lung infection after catching Covid.
The Game Of Thrones actor and Labour Rother District Councillor for Bexhill Sidley released a picture of himself in an oxygen mask. He is being treated at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, and praised the NHS staff who have been looking after him.
Sam, who played the younger version of Hodor in the hit TV series, said the nurses and doctors “have been charming and heroic”. He said the treatment he has received has been “faultless”. In an update on his Facebook page, he added: “Please stay safe everyone. The atrocious Tory government are out for themselves and do not care about us or the NHS. Please take caution into your own hands beyond that of the guidelines if you can. This is not something I would wish on anyone.”
He said NHS staff deserve a pay rise, “proper PPE” and “equipment that isn’t old or faulty”. “We need proper NHS funding that goes where it’s needed. And an end to privatisation,” he said.
Sam also played the mentally disturbed Bud in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel, Leatherface, released in 2017. Talking about his role in Game Of Thrones, he told the Bexhill Observer in 2017: “I was a massive fan of the show and I never thought I’d get the part but I did and it was one of the best experiences of my life. I was also humbled when Jack Bender, the director, asked me to make my character’s seizure as realistic as possible, giving me the opportunity to bring awareness of seizures to the wider public. Several of my family members are epileptic and so I used my knowledge of epilepsy and other conditions to try and create something identifiable, despite its time-travelling, fantastical nature.”