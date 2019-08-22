GCSE results: Celebrations at The Towers Convent School, Upper Beeding

Girls at The Towers Convent School celebrated successful GCSE results this morning.

More than 98 per cent of grades were at level 9 to 4, with 65.5 per cent at the top levels 9 to 7.

Girls at The Towers Convent School celebrating their GCSE results

This is the second year where a new grading system is being used, with the top level 9 being higher than the old A* – read more about the new grading system here.

Two notable success stories at The Towers were Kira Freeman, who achieved ten GCSEs at level 9, one at Level 8 and an A in additional mathematics, and Madelaine Parmar, who secured nine GCSEs with seven at level 9, one at level 8, one at level 7 and a C in additional mathematics.

Outgoing headmistress Clare Trelfa said: “Towers girls never let us or themselves down. We are incredibly proud of all of them, their achievements, hard work and resilience. They thoroughly deserve their excellent results, which were enabled by our extremely dedicated teaching staff and the support of their families. I wish them the very best of luck for the future.”