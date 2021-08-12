he students had triumphed in the face of adversity and Steph Temple, assistant headteacher, said she had worked tirelessly to ensure they were awarded the grades they deserved. She said: “We are extremely proud of the whole year group. The hard work and dedication they have shown in their exams and assessments this year means they fully deserve the outstanding grades they are receiving today. It’s a joy to see so many delighted students, especially after the difficulties they have faced in the past 18 months.”

Robert McDonald, Serena Fellingham, Jessica Townson, Harvey Smith, Evie Thoms, Alex Walker, Abdulmatin Lawal, Adam Beardmore, Benjamin Westwood and Jeremy Casse achieved top grade results of a 9 in the majority of their subjects.

Serena, who has earned a scholarship to study English literature and language, sociology and media at Lancing College, said: “I’m slightly in shock, I’m really just so, so happy and very proud.” Robert was ‘extremely relieved’ and ‘very proud’ of his results and they set him in great stead for achieving his dream job of becoming a journalist.

Harvey was ‘very, very, incredibly happy’ and is excited to start his next chapter studying musical theatre at Worthing College. and Jeremy, who also heads to Worthing College in September, to study biology, chemistry and English Literature, said during his time a Durrington High, he had learned ‘it is important to use other people, teachers and families are there for a reason.’

Sue Marooney, executive headteacher and chief executive of Durrington Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), said: “Teamwork runs through all that we do at Durrington and is key to our sustained success. I am so proud of our brilliant students and staff. Our students dug deep and worked so hard, learned new skills and had to adapt to situations never faced before; our staff with them every step of the way, going above and beyond to enable each student to put themselves in the strongest position.”

