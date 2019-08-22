GCSE results: record results at Durrington High School

The sun shone on Durrington High School students as they turned out to collect their GCSE results.

Emotions were running high but any initial nerves soon turned to joy and amazement as hundreds of students and staff celebrated record-breaking results.

Students at Durrington High School celebrating their GCSE results

On Thursday, a spokesman for the school said: “The Durrington motto of ‘going beyond our best’ was truly in action today as our students’ hard work and determination saw their dreams became a reality.

“This year group has demonstrated an exceptional work ethic, and this together with support from staff, parents, carers and governors, resulted in huge successes in the core subjects of English, maths and science with all three exceeding national averages.”

More than 70 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or higher in both English and maths, with 50 per cent achieving a grade 5 or higher in both subjects.

Over a quarter of all students achieved the highest grades – 7 and above – in English, maths and science.

Alongside success in the core subjects, the school also saw the same level of success in a range of subjects, including art, dance, graphics, textiles, drama, geography, history and PE.

This was the second year of a new GCSE grading system, with grades 9 to 1 replacing the lettered grades A* to E, although these are still used for further maths.

The spokesman added: “These successful outcomes are the result of the exceptional care, support and guidance we offer our students on a day-to-day basis, coupled with the application of the most up-to-date research around teaching and learning that being the only Research School across Sussex brings to us.”

Among the all-round results were many incredible individual student successes, including: Lucy Spiers, nine grade 9s and an A; James Price, seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and an A; Josh Brooks, six grade 9s, three grade 8s and an A*; Elizabeth Yel, six grade 9s, two grade 8s, a grade 7 and an A; Yasmin Lowe, six grade 9s, three grade 8s and an A; Poppy James, five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7; Alex Noakes, six grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and an A; Henry Bowman, five grade 9s, a grade 8, two grade 7s, a grade 6 and an A; Katie Hillier, recorded four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a B; Thomas Keating, five grade 9s, two grade 8s, a grade 7, a grade 6 and an A* and Tom Linfield-Brown, five grade 9s, four grade 8s and a B; Joseph Pinn, four grade 9s, three grade 8s, a grade 7 and an A.

Durrington High School executive head teacher Sue Marooney said: “I am constantly inspired by our students and how our staff work so hard to support and enable them to go beyond their best.

She added the ‘brilliant’ GCSE results followed ‘incredible’ key stage 2 SATs results at The Laurels, a fellow Durrington Mutli-Academy Trust (DMAT) school, earlier in the year.

“These are a culmination of a really successful year across the trust and the beginning of a great one ahead for the DMAT team,” she said.

