GCSE results: The Angmering School students celebrate top marks

The Angmering School is celebrating its GCSE results.

According to the school in Station Road, Angmering, the proportion of students gaining at least ‘good’ passes in English and maths has risen to 64%, versus 54% last year, with 40% of students gaining ‘strong’ passes in both subjects.

The Angmering School GCSE results day 2019

In art, 90% of students got good passes, 100% in dance, 92% in biology, 76% in computing, 75% in history, 96% in PE, 96% in business studies, 100% in engineering, 100% in food and nutrition and 72% in geography.

Students celebrating outstanding individual results this year include Anabella Gander (10A*,1A), Jay Alexander (10A*, 1A), Niamh Kerrison (10A*, 1B), Lucy Francis (10A*,1B), Amelie Pearce (9A*,1A), Matthew Williams (9A*,1B), Molly Ireland (8A*,3A), Jamie Rivett (7A*,2A), Ben Bradford (7A*,2A), Maddie Howman (7A*,2A), Lara Stokes (6A*,4A), Abigail Robins (6A*,3A), Ethan Mortimer (6A*,3A) and Tianna Bellamin (6A*,3A).

Samuel Poulton in Year 9 also had something to celebrate, after getting an A* in Computer Studies from sitting the exams two years early.

Jay Alexander, 16, from East Preston, was delighted with his results, (10A*, 1A) and said: “I really appreciated the support I received from the teachers, especially in Maths and Biology.”

The Angmering School GCSE results day 2019. Tianna Bellamin and Ben Bradford

Niamh Kerrison, 16, from Rustington, said: “The teachers were so supportive and encouraging. They went above and beyond to help me.

"I was so pleased to achieve 10A* and 1B.”

Lara Stokes, 16, from Angmering, said: “ Since I started at the school the teachers made it a priority to support me and made me feel they always put me first.

"I am sure this helped me achieve my results of 6A* and 4As.”

Lara Stokes

Headteacher Simon Liley said: “We are exceptionally proud of our students and staff and happy that their hard work and dedication has been rewarded with such an impressive set of exam outcomes.

"We all work together to ensure that our students gain the very best platform for their future studies or work and it is lovely to be able to share in their success.

"Many of this cohort will be staying on into our excellent sixth form, wherever they continue their journeys we wish them every continued success.”

Shaun Smith, year 11 team leader, said: “The true credit should go to the students who worked so hard to achieve their results. Our year group ethos has always been 'try your best and be kind' and I am so proud of all the students who have achieved this.”

Jamie Rivett

Molly Ireland

Jay Alexander