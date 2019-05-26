Golfers get chance to win a car in hole-in-one challenge for RSPCA

A golf club offered the chance to win a new car in exchange for a hole in one, aiming to raise money for the RSPCA at the same time.

The Avisford Park Golf Club in Walberton near Arundel is raising money for the animal welfare charity after this year’s captain Jayson Walker chose it as charity of the year.

Animal lover Jayson Walker has pledged the club to raise funds for the RSPCA

The Captain’s Day on Sunday offered the chance to win a car with further funds to be raised on the club’s charity day on July 28.

Littlehampton resident Jayson said: “Being an animal lover, I thought the RSPCA was a great charity to choose and I wanted to support the inspectors who are out and about rescuing animals.

“I have a five-month-old English bull terrier puppy called Nala and while she has a brilliant life with us I know there are many other animals who are not as fortunate and need the help of the RSPCA.”

On the Captain’s Day, members were able to enter a competition to win a new car worth more than £20,000 from Newbarn KIA of Bognor Regis. Members had to pay a £5 donation to the RSPCA and to secure the win they needed to achieve a hole in one on the 13th hole. Although some came close, no one managed to secure the prize.

Jayson added: “I have only had one hole in one in my life but it does happen. It was 162 yards for the men and 138 yards for the ladies from tee to green on the day, so it is reachable and aces have happened before on this hole.

“Sadly the ball stopped one turn short of the hole within inches. We were all gutted as we thought he had won it but a great day was had by all and we raised £370 for the RSPCA.”

As well as the Captain’s Day there will also be the annual charity day in July which will see plenty of competitions, a raffle and auction of prizes.

There will be ‘fines’ for losing a golf ball, going out of bounds and other blunders. Throughout the year the golf club also has collections for certain holes and bunkers with a 50p payment to the RSPCA charity bottle.

In 2018, the charity said its officers rescued 102,900 animals in need. The money raised will help to provide equipment for inspectors to continue to rescue animals.

For more information about raising funds for the RSPCA, visit www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/fundraise/ideas