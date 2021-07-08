Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: More photos from the first day of action
Visitors have been flocking to see the action on the first day of the 2021 Festival of Speed at Goodwood.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 5:16 pm
Photos from this afternoon by our photographer Steve Robards are below, and there are also lots of pictures from the Thursday morning action, as well as information about what’s going on this week in our guide to the event – including when the Red Arrows are doing their flyovers, how you can join in from home and how traffic is affected.
