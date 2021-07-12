Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: Photos from the third day of action

Man, 80, seriously injured in West Sussex Asda car park assault

Woman arrested after cyclist injured in Worthing collision

News you can trust since 1920

Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Picture: Sarah Standing (100721-7434) PPP-211107-103126003

Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Picture: Sarah Standing (100721-7418) PPP-211107-103113003

Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Picture: Sarah Standing (100721-7391) PPP-211107-103101003

Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Picture: Sarah Standing (100721-7382) PPP-211107-103050003