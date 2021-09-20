Goodwood Revival: Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa spotted at festival

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa enjoyed a day at Goodwood Revival on Saturday.

By Charlotte Harding
Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:51 am
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:52 am
Jason Momoa at Goodwood Revival. Picture: Dominic James

Thousands of visitors also donned their best vintage clothes and stepped back in time to celebrate the bygone days of motor racing.

At the event Momoa, 42, met with the Hornets, the Goodwood Revival vintage motorcycle gang.

Actor Jason Momoa meets the Hornets, the Goodwood Revival vintage motorcycle gang at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex. Picture: Jonathan James Wilson

Momoa is an American actor and producer, he made his acting debut in Baywatch: Hawaii but is most well known for portraying Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones opposite Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, and is DC's Aquaman.