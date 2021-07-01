The airship flew over Worthing earlier today (Thursday, July 1, 2021), with Eddie Mitchell capturing this footage.

It arrived in the UK over Hastings and then heading west along the coast. After Worthing it was due to fly along to Southampton before heading inland to Horsham and then on to Dover.

The airship, which is the length of 17 London black cabs, made its first trip to England in 1972 and has previously covered the 1980 FA Cup Final at Wembley, Live Aid in 1985, and two royal weddings

The Goodyear blimp flying over Worthing Pier. Picture: Eddie Mitchell