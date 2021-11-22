Goring hair and beauty salon awarded five-star recognition

S.H.E Avenue in George V Avenue, has been recognised as a five-star salon by The Good Salon Guide, the only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland.

Recognised salons are visited and objectively assessed by top industry professionals and are regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained.

Gareth Penn, managing director of the Good Salon Guide, said: “I am delighted that S.H.E. Avenue has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide.

S.H.E salon has received a 5 star hair and beauty salon award. Pic S Robards

“Being in the Guide means a salon is among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.

“For salon owners, membership brings a whole host of free services including business advice, the chance to feature in our magazines and on-line media as well as great offers.”

Hollie Bardin, the salon owner of S.H.E. Avenue, added: “Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way.

“It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards. It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.”

