Goring Hall marks 25th year as hospital by revisiting school roots

BMI Goring Hall hospital held a celebratory dinner and tour to mark 25 years as a hospital.

Prior to becoming a hospital, the unique and historic building was used as a boarding school between 1937 and 1988.

The event saw almost 30 former Goring Hall pupils tour their old school building.

The former pupils talked to the hospital team about the layout changes of the building as well as old rumours of secret passages.

Nostalgia was ever-present throughout the evening with stories about pillow fights, getting locked out on the roof, questionable science experiments and hiding things under the floorboards being shared.

Commenting on the night, executive director Nichola Evans said: “It was great to see so many happy faces and hear so many great memories.”

The hospital is proud to be a part of the local community, not only as a large employer, but through charity fundraising.

The Goring Hall team will soon be taking part in the South Downs trek – a walk of 26 miles – in order to raise money for St Barnabas House.

Nichola said: “I’m very proud of the service we provide to the Sussex community and it’s a privilege to have a team that comes together.”

Donations can be made towards the South Downs trek via the Just Giving link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/goring-hall-hospital-team