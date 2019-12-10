Goring Residents’ Association celebrates 75th anniversary

The 75th anniversary of Goring Residents’ Association was celebrated with a concert and fun quiz.

More than 100 members were treated to an evening of excellent entertainment with extensive buffet at Goring Conservative Club’s John Molson Hall, the original meeting place of The Goring People’s Association, which became Goring Residents’ Association in 1973.

Raffle ticket sellers Lynne and Jan dressed as a 1940s Naval auxiliary and Land Girl

Outfits from the 1940s onwards were in evidence and displays illustrated the different decades of the association, alongside a PowerPoint presentation highlighting its achievements.

The raffle raised £214 towards the 75th anniversary window on Worthing Pier, due for unveiling in spring.