Graffiti artist Horace unveils new artwork in Broadwater

Worthing’s answer to Banksy has added to his popular collection of murals around the town, with a tribute to a wheelchair tennis champion.

Horace spray painted a mural of Team GB sportswoman Lauren Jones from Worthing, who was the Junior World Champion for wheelchair tennis in 2013, on the wall of The Piggery eatery in Broadwater Street East, Broadwater.

On Twitter, Lauren said she was ‘buzzing to find out I will be joining the famous figures on Worthing’s walls’.

This comes as Horace’s artwork will also be displayed in a gallery exhibition.

Starting on Saturday and running for three weekends, The Yard Gallery in Little High Street, Worthing, will showcase contemporary urban art from Worthing artists and culminate with live music at The New Amsterdam.

Contact theyardgallery@gmail.com.