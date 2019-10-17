Grenadier Guards Association of West Sussex disbands and donates two benches to Littlehampton

The Grenadier Guards Association of West Sussex has donated two benches to Littlehampton as a final gesture, marking its 70th anniversary.

Members gathered at the War Memorial in Littlehampton to mark the anniversary and celebrate the handing over of two commemorative benches, located nearby in Caffyns Field.

The final gathering of the Grenadier Guards Association of West Sussex

The association has now disbanded, having used the final funds to purchase these benches for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Arun District Council chairman Jeannette Warr, leader Dr James Walsh, deputy leader Francis Oppler and chief executive Nigel Lynn joined the ex-servicemen, along with directors, officers and many other guests.

A member of the Band of the Grenadier Guards played The Last Post.

Mrs Warr said: “Attending this gathering was a privilege. It was a lovely way to say thank you to the Grenadier Guards Association of West Sussex, not only for the beautiful commemorative benches they have provided but also for their many years of service to our country.”