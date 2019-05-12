Guild Care celebrates International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day will be celebrated around the world on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth in 1820, as a day to mark the contributions nurses make to society.

The day has been celebrated for more than 50 years and gives congratulations owed to nurses for their tireless efforts all over the world.

Francesco Tormentoni enjoys the family atmosphere at Guild Care

Nurses are compassionate individuals who have been there for you or a loved one in times of sickness, who has tended to needs and provided care and comfort to the utmost of their abilities.

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is celebrating more than 30 registered nurses, employed across its three care home and dedicated to providing high-quality care to residents.

Nursing in care homes of course differs from that of hospitals, such as having the opportunity to spend a substantial amount of time with residents who can be there months and years, as opposed to days and weeks in a hospital. It is here nurses have the opportunity to build relationships with residents and their families.

Francesco Tormentoni trained in Italy, where he volunteered with the ambulance service before becoming a nurse in 2014. He has been a nurse with Guild Care since the beginning of this year.

He said: “In hospital, you try to make a relationship that doesn’t go more than one or two weeks. Working in a care home, the residents become a part of your family and you can start to build a longer relationship with them. You have the opportunity to work a care plan for the long term, so you can see what real difference you make to them.

“I’ve worked in different care and nursing homes but what I see and feel here is a family atmosphere. The staff are really caring with the residents and the management side is brilliant, they support you with whatever problems you have, they are there for you. We work really well as a team and I’ve never felt like that in any other care home.”

Long-term care requires person and relationship centred approach to care, so recognising the care home is the person’s home as well as a place of care is important, as well as helping create a sense of a family unit to help their transition into the home.

Martin Gallagher, a nurse at Linfield House, has been a nurse for 34 years and has now been working for Guild Care for 16 years, enjoying the time he is able to spend with residents, getting to know them and establishing a nice rapport.

Martin said: “It’s like a family affair, we’re not really classed as nurses as such, we’re more classed as helpers and friends, and the residents enjoy that environment. I love my residents, I’m 66 now and I still come back for more.”

Care home nurse positions are also available to bank staff, like Vigi, who has been a nurse for 15 years and who is currently working in both the NHS and care homes as a bank RN. Vigi works two half-day shifts a month at Linfield House.

She said: “This just suits me really well and fits in with my family life. I am very happy here, it has a lovely homely feel to it and I feel very supported by the team and management.”

Debbie Dollner, Guild Care chief operating officer, concluded: “Nursing is now a very varied profession with roles held in many different setting, including care homes. Guild Care nurses value the opportunity to support their residents and family members to live as independently as possible, whilst receiving the ongoing daily care and support that they need.”

If you would like to find out more about working as a registered nurse within a care home environment, contact the recruitment team on 01903 863154 or email recruitment@guildcare.org.