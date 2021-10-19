Our charity began running the service earlier this year and it has been a great success. I’m thrilled that we have been able to connect with so many people in Worthing.

It is our hope that by reducing social isolation and loneliness, we can contribute to supporting people to remain living independently for as long as possible.

Current activities and services offered by Creating Connections include one-to-one befriending and companionship via the phone, in the community, or in people’s homes; weekly face-to-face group activities, such as seated exercise, music, photography, quizzes and book clubs; and monthly social events, including Sunday lunch and Saturday Social events at the Bradbury Wellbeing Centre.

Volunteer Becky says it was not until she joined Creating Connections that she started to enjoy her retirement

We’re excited to have some more physical indoor activities for the autumn and winter months. Firstly, we will be sorting ping pong tables for our members. Secondly, we are in talks with Worthing Indoor Bowls Club at Field Place to offer sessions for our members!

If you are interested in becoming a member of Creating Connections or would just like to find out more, please visit www.guildcare.org/creating-connections or call our friendly Customer Service Team on 01903 327327.

It must be said that Creating Connections wouldn’t be possible without our team of amazing volunteers. One such volunteer is Becky. After retiring, she went back to her previous employer and did some volunteering to fill her time, but unfortunately that came to a stop due to Covid-19.

When she heard about Guild Care and Creating Connections, she attended some of our sessions, being excited to go out and have something to do.

Nadine Wheat, Guild Care’s Creating Connections manager

Her first club attendance was Creative Club and she quickly got to know everybody. She said to me: “Everyone was so happy and so pleased to see me, I felt so welcome even on my first time at the club, I was so happy.”

When I spoke to her, she also said she had done some volunteering before, so I asked her if she would like to volunteer for us and she said she would love to give it a go.

Becky said she would recommend coming to Creating Connections clubs and even volunteering as she has found it has kept her feeling young and active. I was particularly thrilled that she said: “It wasn’t until I joined Creating Connection that I started enjoying my retirement. I’m so happy being busy meeting and helping people.”

As I said, the service can run thanks to our wonderful volunteers. Our volunteers can help in a range of ways. This can range from anything from driving minibuses to helping out at clubs and sessions. They can help the service’s members connect with others through weekly telephone contact or companionship visits.

Another way to help is helping people take part in group activity sessions, including serving refreshments and keeping an attendance register. They can even co-ordinate activity sessions, enabling people to feel at home and engage with their chosen activities.