Guild Care’s clay pigeon shoot raises £4,000 for Ashdown Centre

Worthing-based charity Guild Care’s second clay pigeon shoot challenge, supported by Southdown Gun Club in Findon, raised more than £4,000.

Teams competed against each other to raise much-needed funds for Guild Care’s Ashdown Centre for children and young adults with disabilities and complex needs.

Competing for MHA Carpenter Box

High gun winner was David Buckland, flush winning team was Winner Events and the championing team on the day was OTTFIT, with Cold Shots in second and MHA Carpenter Box third.

Chris Coopey, partner and practice director at MHA Carpenter Box, was taking part for the first time.

He said: “I was encouraged to do so by colleagues who attended in previous years and they were not wrong. Along with the other competitors, the MHA Carpenter Box team had a fabulous day managing a creditable third in the competition.

“Our thanks go to the fundraising team of the amazing charity that is Guild Care, for putting together such a brilliant event and to the Southdown Gun Club and their very patient instructors for hosting the day.”

The gun club has been a part of the community for more than 30 years and wanted to show support by hosting the event.

Organiser Helen Tidball, corporate fundraiser, said: “On behalf of Guild Care, I would like to thank all the wonderful teams for taking part on the day, sponsors, supporters and Southdown Gun Club for helping raise vital funds and awareness for our Ashdown Centre.

“Your support enables Guild Care and Ashdown to continue to provide its services and help local people in their day to day lives.”

The Ashdown Centre offers a range of services, providing more than 100 families with much-needed respite from caring for a child or young adult who has a learning disability or additional needs.

For information on Guild Care’s upcoming fundraising events, visit www.guildcare.org