We are always looking for volunteers across our charity. Though at this moment, we are looking to fill three specific positions in particular, minibus drivers, Creating Connections befrienders and people to help pack Christmas boxes for our service users.

Our minibus drivers are not just drivers, they are life changers. They connect lonely and vulnerable people to our services where they meet other people, socialise and feel part of the local community again. We need drivers urgently to continue providing our vital services for the elderly, vulnerable and those living with learning disabilities.

Please note our drivers have to be 21 years of age or over, have driven for two years or more and have category D1 on their driving licence.

Volunteer drivers make the community transport service possible

Across the Worthing area, there are many elderly and vulnerable people who spend much of their time alone, not seeing anybody day after day. You can change this and make a big difference to someone’s life by becoming a Creating Connections befriender.

Creating Connections is a volunteer-led service for people aged 65 and over that aims to reduce loneliness and isolation through companionship, shared interests and community participation.

Our charity began running the service earlier this year and it has been a great success. We’re thrilled that we have been able to connect with so many people in Worthing. It is our hope that by reducing social isolation and loneliness, we can contribute to supporting people to remain living independently for as long as possible.

When you volunteer as a Creating Connections befriender, you will be put in touch with an elderly or vulnerable person, creating opportunities for them to meet people, take part in Creating Connections clubs and become part of the Worthing community. The service’s clubs are looking for volunteers who enjoy sharing their interests and passions with people or helping to support the running of a club for a couple of hours in the week.

Mark Phillips, volunteer co-ordinator at Guild Care

As we come towards the end of what has been a very challenging and emotional year for all of us, Guild Care wants to spread some festive cheer and show that Worthing cares. Christmas is a time to celebrate kindness and show those around us that we care.

Last year through our charity’s Worthing Cares campaign, we delivered just under a 100 special Christmas boxes to service users. This year, all of Guild Care’s service users will receive such a box, increasing the number to 720. The boxes will contain toiletries, hats, gloves, diaries, mince pies and many more items, all wrapped and packed with tissue paper and Christmas wrapping paper.

To help achieve this, we need lots of volunteer wrappers and packers to get the boxes ready. We have a dedicated wrapping and packing area adjacent to our Greenhouse superstore in Meadow Road in East Worthing.