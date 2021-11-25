Estate agent Derek Steel and funeral director Peter Kennard formed D & P Fundraising to support Guild Care and have raised a significant amount of money through two annual events, a St George’s Day luncheon and the Not the New Year’s Eve Ball, as well as supporting other events and campaigns, like the annual golf challenge.

They were presented with their medals by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, at an award ceremony hosted by Guild Care, watched by family and friends, senior charity staff, East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton and Worthing mayor and mayoress Lionel and Karen Harman

Peter said: “It’s great to be here, and to share it with all our family makes it extra special. It’s a big honour. Hopefully next year we can get back to fundraising in the normal way.”

Worthing businessmen Derek Steel and Peter Kennard have both been invested with the British Empire Medal in recognition if the support they have given Guild Care

Derek added: “We are proud to be able to give something back to the local community and in particular, a local charity. We would like to thank all the companies and individuals who have donated auction prizes to help to raise funds for the charity.”

Amanda Tucker, Guild Care’s director of fundraising, thanked Derek and Peter for their continued support.