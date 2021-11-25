Guild Care: Worthing businessmen awarded British Empire Medal for dedication to charity fundraising
Two Worthing businessmen who have been supporting one of the town’s oldest charities for 15 years have been invested with the British Empire Medal in recognition of their fundraising efforts.
Estate agent Derek Steel and funeral director Peter Kennard formed D & P Fundraising to support Guild Care and have raised a significant amount of money through two annual events, a St George’s Day luncheon and the Not the New Year’s Eve Ball, as well as supporting other events and campaigns, like the annual golf challenge.
They were presented with their medals by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, at an award ceremony hosted by Guild Care, watched by family and friends, senior charity staff, East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton and Worthing mayor and mayoress Lionel and Karen Harman
Peter said: “It’s great to be here, and to share it with all our family makes it extra special. It’s a big honour. Hopefully next year we can get back to fundraising in the normal way.”
Derek added: “We are proud to be able to give something back to the local community and in particular, a local charity. We would like to thank all the companies and individuals who have donated auction prizes to help to raise funds for the charity.”
Amanda Tucker, Guild Care’s director of fundraising, thanked Derek and Peter for their continued support.
She added: “Guild Care couldn’t continue to support people to live well, enjoy life, and love every day without fundraisers like Derek and Peter. It is wonderful to see their hard work be recognised by the Crown.”