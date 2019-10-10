Hard work of care industry professionals recognised at Lancing awards ceremony

The hard work of ‘overlooked’ people in the care industry has been recognised at an annual awards event in Lancing.

The Lovejoy Centre, which provides reminiscence, music and art sessions for people in residential homes, held its awards event at Drumconner Nursing Home last Monday.

Hosted by director Ann Marie Lovejoy Bruce-Kerr, the awards recognised the dedication and hard work of activity co-ordinators.

Ann Marie said: “The activity co-ordinator role is often overlooked and is an essential role within the care sector.”

Awards were presented to winners by councillor George Barton, chairman of Adur District Council.

Four activity co-ordinators from Drumconner Nursing Home in Lancing picked up awards. Laura Barnes was named national winner, Anne Coleman picked up the newcomer award, most improved went to Carol Palmer and Jackie Pearce won the special volunteer award.

Wendy Stripp from Worthing’s Avon Manor care home won the dementia award.

Visit www.lovejoycentre.co.uk for more information about the Lovejoy Centre.