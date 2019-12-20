Heartless burglar steals hundreds from Littlehampton charity shop – just days before Christmas

A heartless burglar has stolen hundreds of pounds from a local charity shop just days before Christmas.

The man targeted Guild Care’s newly opened superstore in Duke Street, Littlehampton on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 11, a Guild Care spokesman said.

He walked into a back office at the store and stole the till’s takings from that day, confirmed the spokesman.

Guild Care said the perpetrator had been caught on CCTV and that staff were working closely with the police following the incident.

Adam Rider, Guild Care’s Director of Retail, said: “We are shocked that someone has deliberately walked into our charity shop and taken money that would have gone towards running our community services.

“This is a lot of money for us to lose and the staff and volunteers are very upset.

“We hope the local community will continue to support and shop with us in the run up to Christmas.”

Police confirmed that on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 11, a man entered an open office at the charity shop and stole about £800 in cash.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 1014 of 11/12.”

Guild Care is a charity that runs 30 plus services for older people, people living with dementia and their carers, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

It runs 11 charity shops in and around Worthing and opened its newest superstore in Littlehampton in October 2019.

