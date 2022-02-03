Last month this newspaper, along with its sister titles, launched its ‘Heat & Eat - Fight the cost of living’ campaign.

With looming tax rises, inflation and increases to energy bills, many more families will be faced with the choice of putting food on their table or turning the heating on.

Energy regulator Ofgem has announced that the energy price cap will increase by £693 - a rise of 54 per cent - from April 1 for 22 million customers.

Citizens Advice in West Sussex has outlined how it can help people who is struggling with energy costs this winter. Picture courtesy of Pixabay

Those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will now have to pay on average £1,971 per year. Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

If you are on a low income, vulnerable or have a health condition, Citizens Advice West Sussex is offering two services which may benefit you.

It is offering one-to-one energy advice appointments.

It can help you understand your bills, advise you on how you could reduce your energy costs and help available to you. Appointments can be done by phone, face-to-face, web chat and video.

It is also offering group energy information sessions.

These group sessions are for the public, offering energy tips on how to save money. They can be carried out both virtually or in-person.

To organise either an appointment or group session, email [email protected]

Sarah Anstey, debt caseworker at Citizens Advice in West Sussex, said: “No one should have to choose between heating their home and eating.

“At Citizens Advice in West Sussex, we understand the difficulty people are facing with the increasing cost of living and we are here to help.

“If you need support, please get in touch and our team can offer advice specific to energy and ways to help you save money.”

Citizens Advice in West Sussex can check whether there are grants or money available to help you pay your bills, and can also help you to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

For more information, visit their energy webpage.

Support is also available via the Priority Services Register and the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

You can use Citizens Advice in West Sussex’s price comparison tool to compare prices from different energy suppliers.