Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year winner 2019 announced

Ye Olde House at Home in Broadwater has won Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year 2019.

This is the second time the pub has picked up the award, winning it for the first time in 2017.

Landlords Derek and Carol Reeve with their son Steve, a chef at the pub

Carol and Derek Reeve, came out of retirement to take over the pub in December, 2016, after their son Steve, who now works in the kitchen, rung them up to tell them it was on the market,

The pub staff were delighted to have received the award once again. Carol said: “We are absolutely over the moon about winning pub of the year again.

“It has taken time to achieve what we have here – but it has been worth it.”

Derek said receiving the award again this year was ‘briliant’.

He added: “We are a community local built around the locals. It is absolutely fantastic to have all our customers behind us.”

The pub was completely refurbished before its opening in 2016, yet it is set for another makeover next year after Heineken confirmed its investment in the pub.

Staff described the pub as a traditional public house and were adamant that their quality and the loyalty of their regulars was key to their success.

Steve said: “Consistency is what has got us where we are. We started out with high standards for our food and beer and we’ve just got to keep that up to keep the customers coming back.”

The staff at Ye Olde House at Home hope to see the pub reach new heights in the coming years and continue operating at the centre of the community.

Carol said: “Everyone that comes in here speaks to each other, there’s such a close knit community feel, it’s lovely.”

Ye Olde House at Home host a quiz night every Sunday night and jazz nights once a month as well has having occasional live music.

It has a sports bar kitted out with Sky Sports, pool table and a darts board as well as a traditional saloon bar with a more relaxed atmosphere.

Ye Olde House at Home is located in Broadwater Street East, Worthing.

It is a family friendly pub offering great service, wholesome food and a great drinks rang.

Derek said: “The short of it is we do what we do and we love it and I just want say a huge thank you to our customers for supporting us.”

To find out more, visit www.yeoldehouseathome.com

Second place in the Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year 2019 was micropub The Georgi Fin, in Goring Road, Worthing, a place to enjoy ales, ciders, wine and homemade snacks.

Third place was The John Selden, in Half Moon Lane, Worthing – a village pub with vintage rustic charm, lounge bar and open log fire.