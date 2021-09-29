Heritage Open Day: Tickets for Worthing event snapped up
The Heritage Open Day at Heene Cemetery in Worthing proved a huge success, giving visitors the opportunity to find out about the closed cemetery and the people buried there.
Free tickets for the six tours on September 18 were quickly snapped up and many more drop-in visitors were welcomed on the day.
Friends of Heene Cemetery worked in partnership with Sarah Nathaniel, public engagement co-ordinator (south east) for Commonwealth War Graves Commission, to organise the open day.
Sarah said: “It was wonderful to be able to work with such a great local organisation to share our heritage. Although this is a small cemetery tucked away in the centre of Worthing, there are global connections here to both world wars, with casualties we commemorate not only here but in Iraq, Egypt, as well as in France and Belgium.”
Each tour guide received a round of applause and many compliments were given for the conservation and heritage work being carried out by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and in Heene Cemetery.
Thanks to generous visitors, a total of £148.05 was raised for Friends of Heene Cemetery. This money will help towards the maintenance costs of the website www.heenecemetery.org.uk and provide bird food, replacement gloves, tool maintenance and administrative costs.
Anyone interested in the work of the CWGC locally can contact Sarah by email to [email protected]