High Salvington village shop to close

The village shop in High Salvington is set to shut, the leaseholder has confirmed.

Vino Vinojan, the leaseholder of the store, who has run the shop for more than 15 years, said he had been asked to vacate the premises by January.

Leaseholder Vino Vinojan and residents' association chairman Mary Meadows

As a result, he has taken the decision to close the shop and the post office on October 31.

However, there are hopes that the building will continue to be used as a village shop.

In a post to supporters on its Facebook page, the High Salvington Residents’ Association said its attempts to purchase the freehold of the shop had been unsuccessful.

The association launched a drive to raise funds to buy the site after it was put up for auction last year.

Residents, who feared the site could be redeveloped, said the shop was relied upon by many people in the community, particularly elderly residents.

Efforts by the residents’ association successfully saw the village shop registered as a community asset and the auction was cancelled.

The fundraising drive for a Freehold Purchase Fund continued and adequate funds were raised, but the association confirmed in the online post that they were unable to reach a suitable agreement with the current freeholder.

A spokesman said in the message: “We are of course extremely disappointed that we could not purchase the freehold in order to prevent any future sale of the Village Stores, which in turn would have secured this asset for the ongoing benefit of this community.

“However, it has at least been confirmed that in obtaining the ‘Community Asset’ status, the High Salvington Residents’ Association Committee prevented the development of a block of flats on the site.”

A planning application which seeks to convert the roof space over the village shop into a self-contained two bedroom flat has been submitted.

A similar application – which many residents objected to – was refused by Worthing Borough Council earlier this year, due to concerns around visual impact and neighbouring amenity,

The residents’ association committee said it had looked at the new plans, in which the design of the development has been altered, and said: “Within the new associated reports, there is mention of the ‘Community Asset’ status and, it would also appear that the freeholder, despite having served notice to Vino Vinojan to leave, apparently plans to keep a village shop.”

In the planning documents, the developer states that the proposals would ‘maintain the existing commercial uses at the ground floor whilst delivering an additional home’.

The application states: “The Village Shop and Post Office are clearly an important Asset of Community Value and the proposals seek to retain these uses at ground floor level.”

To see the application in full, search AWDM/1489/19 on the council’s planning portal.

