Highdown Rotary Club teams up with Worthing Town Football Club

Highdown Rotary Club has teamed up with Worthing Town Football Club by sponsoring one of its junior teams.

The club, based at Palatine Park, impressed Rotarians, having gone from strength to strength since it was launched in 1995.

Rotarian Gerald Illsley said: “Coaching and football skills are high, just like the enthusiasm at every level, and this theme impressed Highdown Rotary to sponsor them.

“We are sure they will scoop more success in 2019/20. We look forward to supporting other local organisations in the future.”

The club is FA charter standard and has more than 500 members, with male and female teams, youth and adult.

Gerald added; “The club is proud to have both a male and female team in the Sussex County League. As an all-inclusive club, they also have two teams in the Sussex County Disability League.”

Highdown Rotary co-hosted this year’s Worthing Rotary Carnival, where Worthing Town FC won the award for best troop.

For more information about Highdown Rotary, visit http://highdownrotary.org.uk