Historic Sussex garden celebrates 30 years of opening to the public

The garden of the 15th century St Mary’s House at Bramber will next open on Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10.

Owners Peter Thorogood and Roger Linton, now aged 94 and 81, have devoted many years to restoring the house and five-acre garden.

They were each awarded an MBE in 2006 for their dedicated service to conservation and the arts.

St Mary's House, Bramber. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150605-235758008

And they remain dedicated to their home and garden having bought the property in 1984 when it was in urgent need of loving care.

West Sussex National Garden Scheme spokesman Philip Duly said: “Peter and Roger have saved this wonderful historic house and garden for the benefit of future generations, and the National Garden Scheme and the charities we support are very fortunate to have such generous benefactors.

“This true plantsman’s garden is a must-see for avid garden lovers but also for those who fancy a relaxing and fascinating voyage of discovery.”